Breathtaking water panoramas over Port Stephens beckon in luxurious haven

This property is a serene haven.- Dane Queenan, Listing agent, PRD Port Stephens
5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
A triumph of architectural excellence, this grand home offers a blue-chip family sanctuary enriched by the sleekest entertainer's design.
Cascading over three sun kissed levels, this property enjoys a stunning north view stretching over Soldiers Point to Corlette and beyond out to the headlands through to Broughton Island.
Striking in form yet utterly functional for family living, interiors seamlessly fuse style and comfort throughout with an oversized scale.
A series of floor to ceiling glass panels and glass sliding doors open out to a sun drenched alfresco entertaining areas.
Enjoy your culinary creations crafted in the gourmet marble kitchen whilst soaking up the stunning panoramic water views.
There are five bedrooms of accommodation, centrally positioned to two bathrooms.
The grand master suite spills both luxury and space, and is complemented by a grand corner spa bath and 'his' and 'hers' sink.
The fully self-contained area with additional kitchen, living space and bathroom, could be used as separate holiday accommodation, with its own expansive undercover balcony which grasps the amazing water views.
This beautiful family oasis also features high ceilings, split system air conditioning, modern downlights and double lock up garage.
This sensational family haven is located in one of Port Stephens best enclaves close to Wanda Beach Shopping Village and surrounding beaches.
"This property is a serene haven for those looking to leave behind the hustle and bustle of Sydney," listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens said.
"It beckons retirees seeking the tranquillity of Nelson Bay, offering a peaceful retreat for a leisurely lifestyle.
"Additionally, it caters to large families desiring a spacious home in the secluded and picturesque Salamander Bay, with stunning water views that are sure to be a top priority.
"Salamander Bay is a tranquil seaside area in Port Stephens, predominantly home to both new families and retirees.
"The suburb boasts a variety of coastal beaches, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors alike."
Please contact Dane on 0412 351 819, for a full information package including building & pest reports, holiday and permanent rental appraisals, floor plan and contract of sale.
