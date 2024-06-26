Port Stephens Examiner
Breathtaking water panoramas over Port Stephens beckon in luxurious haven

June 27 2024 - 12:30am
This property is a serene haven.

- Dane Queenan, Listing agent, PRD Port Stephens

House of the Week

43 Scott Circuit, Salamander Bay

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car

