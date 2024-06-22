Rees grabs double at The Gardens as McDonald chases success at Menangle

GREYHOUNDS: Karuah trainer Sam Rees came away with two wins and a second from three runners at The Gardens on Friday.
Rees won with My Moon Shadow and Murrurundi Boy in back-to-back races after Curyo Dancer was runner-up.
My Moon Shadow led from box two in her 515m 5th grade event before holding out the fast-finishing Redeemer Marina in a photo. Murrurundi Boy blitzed the field in the 400m masters event by 12.75 lengths. The Gardens races again on Saturday night.
HARNESS RACING: Fullerton Cove trainer Lisa McDonald would rather be racing Master Catch at Newcastle but she still believes he can be competitive at Menangle on Saturday night.
Master Catch, which has gate four in the second event, finished last at Newcastle on June 14 after copping a check but was a close second at Albion Park two starts back.
"There's no races at Newcastle for him," McDonald said. "They program a fast class race there once every five weeks, so I went up to Albion Park and he got beat a lip by Luke McCarthy's horse.
"I think he's going really well. It's a hard race but he ran second to Jay OK, which is one of the favourites, and he was a bit unlucky that night, so I don't expect him to be far away for $81."
