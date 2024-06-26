Yacaaba Centre receives a generous boost from Anna Bay craft group

The Yacaaba Centre has recently received a generous boost to its mental health services, following a donation from an Anna Bay craft group.
Earlier this year, the Yacaaba Centre that supports the Tomaree Peninsula community lost crucial funding, and it was the idea of some local women to get onboard and help where they could.
Putting their creativity to good use, Jan's Patchwork Group Anna Bay hosted a two-day quilt and craft show in April to raise funds for the not-for-profit organisation.
The group raised a total of $6800, which they presented to Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson last week, along with names of individuals and businesses who donated in the forming of bunting.
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group Anna Bay said it was an incredible outcome.
"We had so many kind people who donated and helped us to be able to give back to Yacaaba," she said.
"To get a community involved in something so important has just been amazing."
Ms Simpson said since the Yacaaba Centre lost their mental health funding and the increase for their services, they've had to rely on the community to be able to keep their doors open.
"We went from three councillors to two councillors and we also had to reduce our hours but we've dug in and have been able to keep our doors open five days a week," she said.
"Any money that we get from the community goes directly straight back to the community through either services or client welfare."
The Yacaaba Centre has been a support to the Tomaree Peninsula community since it was established in 1989 and Ms Simpson said the Yacaaba Centre continues to be a trusted service in the community.
"Anyone can come to the centre and if we can't help them then we will find someone who can," she said.
Ms Hall said the generosity from the community is continuing on long after their inaugural quilt and craft show.
"We're now getting donations of fabrics so we can make more charity quilts," she said.
To make a donation to the Yacaaba Centre, visit their website or contact Colleen Maloy on 0438 805 008 to purchase a Hands for Yacaaba.
