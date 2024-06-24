Wind turbine opponents not satisfied by Bowen's Hunter project assurances

A leading Port Stephens opponent to offshore wind farms has accused Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen of trying to pull the wool over the public's eyes in relation to a proposed Hunter project.
A preliminary feasibility licence awarded to Equinor-Oceanex covers an area at the southern end of the Hunter Offshore Wind Project zone, located primarily off the coast of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. The area represents about 40 per cent of the zone, which was formally declared a year ago.
Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford said Mr Bowen had painted the awarding of preliminary feasibility licence as a win for the community.
However, Mr Radford said while technically the zone was off Newcastle, it was closer to Port Stephens as the crow flew and over the major marlin and game fishery accessed by anglers from Port Stephens and a major part of the Hunter commercial fishery.
He said claims by Mr Bowen that recreational fishing took place within 50 metres of turbines in the UK and Denmark were also misleading and that under current regulations the exclusion zone in Australian waters was 500 to 1800 metres.
Mr Radford was one of the key speakers who addressed a meeting of the No Offshore Turbines Port Stephens group on Sunday, with Port Stephen Labor MP Kate Washington and Nationals Senator Ross Cadell also among guest.
The meeting at Birbubi Point Surf Lifesaving Club was attended by about 300 people was told by Mr Radford that Mr Bowen had ignored several contentious issues at the heart of protests including the location.
"I just think it is Mr Bowen's way of pulling the wool over people's eyes saying it's off Newcastle, but in fact it is closer to Port Stephens," he said.
Mr Radford said Mr Bowen had acknowledged the importance of marlin and game fishing during an earlier visit but the site for the feasibility study was right over the area known as the Carpark - a game fishing hotspot
"They've taken the area over the Carpark, all of our game fishing hotspots are in where he is going to issue the feasibility licence," he said.
"It affects game fishing, we've generated heat maps and there has been over 20,000 fish tagged in that area over the past 20 years.
"The commercial fishing there is 80 per cent of the NSW flathead quota gone, not to mention the prawns and lobsters that migrate through that area."
Mr Radford said the claims recreational fishing took place with 50 metres of turbines in Denmark and the UK was not relevant to Australia.
"They are all fixed bottoms, these ones are floating. The current rules for fishing exclusions is 500 metres and up to a nautical mile or 1800 metres and there are different zonings from when it is operating or maintenance is taking place," he said.
"He comes out and says it's 50 metres and people will be able to fish around them, but the real situation is not clear and will ultimately only be decided by the insurance companies the underwriters of the project.
"Even if we can fish around them, the other problem is the underwater chains or cables and the links that all float in the water they are not sitting on the sea bottom," he said.
"With pelagic fish you are fishing for them from the top to midwater section and you hook that fish and it will go around the cable. It will not be able to be fished properly anyway."
A spokesperson for Mr Bowen said the Minister had preliminarily awarded a feasibility licence to Novocastrian, a 500km2 project in the southern half of the declared Hunter offshore wind zone.
"It was the only project to progress to this stage because it was assessed as the most meritorious of the applications," the spokesperson said.
"There are clear requirements for the offshore wind developer to consult with fishers and avoid, mitigate and offset any impacts on fishing.
"The Minister expects recreational fishers will be able to travel and fish within the offshore wind zone.
"While the actual decision will be made on a case by case basis, the Minister has made his expectation clear about exclusion zones."
