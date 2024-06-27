Your local guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens this weekend

OFFICIAL OPENING
LITTLE BEACH
To celebrate the completion of the works and the new facilities at Little Beach, Port Stephens Council will hold an official opening ceremony followed by a small community event on Saturday, June 29. The event will include an official opening with a smoking ceremony, speeches and unveiling of plaque. Followed by, multiple stalls, activities, live music and a sausage sizzle for the community. The event is free and will be happening from 11am to 2pm. The event will also launch council's wellbeing strategy.
NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are back this Sunday, June 30 at Neil Carroll Park from 9am to 3pm. The markets are on the first, third and fifth Sunday of every month.
LIVE MUSIC
CHEEKY DOG
Head along to Cheeky Dog at Bannister's at Soldiers Point to enjoy live music from Two Smarts. With a lengthy song list and a lifetime of experience, the two-piece duo will be playing tunes from the 50's through to today. They'll be rocking out from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday, June 28.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
COMMUNITY CATCH UP
LITTLE BEACH FORESHORE
Head along to Little Beach foreshore this Saturday, June 29, between 11am and 1pm for an informal chat with your local councillors, general manager and council staff. Come along to chat about what's coming up in your local place and voice to council the things that matter to you.
