Vote counts are in for the 2024 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards

Nominations for the 2024 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards have now closed, and the votes are in.
Precedent Productions managing director and awards founder Steve Loe said he's never failed to be amazed at the huge number of entries that were received in support of Port Stephens Examiner businesses.
"This proves, yet again, what a great place it is to live, work and do business," he said.
"We have been inundated with votes and selection is now underway to determine the finalists in each category."
The Awards' anonymous judges will then visit each finalist to assess their services from a customer's point of view.
Judging criteria includes the business's range of products, value for money, business and staff appearance, service quality and customer relations.
Finalists also can also submit information about their business that an anonymous visitor may not see, such as customer testimonials and references.
None of this would be possible without the support of this year's major sponsors Bx Networking and support sponsors.
"It is only with their unwavering assistance that the program is able to continue to recognise the great achievements of local businesses and their staff," Mr Loe said.
The winners of each category will be announced at the Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards presentation evening on Monday, September 2 2024.
The presentation will be held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
For more information about the awards, call Precedent Productions on 8363 3333 or visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.