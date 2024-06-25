'This place is a gift': Vision to turn site into a community asset

The Tomaree Cultural Development Group is just one of many community groups with a vision to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination.
The group's vision is to transform the Tomaree Lodge into an arts and cultural hub with theatre, performance and exhibition spaces, artists studios and meeting rooms.
In January last year, the community had to submit their ideas for consultation on the repurposing of the iconic site.
Earlier this month, residents and community groups were again invited by the NSW Government to become directly involved in planning for the future use of the historic Tomaree Lodge.
Describing the Tomaree Lodge site as a 'gift,' Tomaree Cultural Development Group chairman Kathie Barnes said the group would love to see it transformed into something for the tourists and the local people.
"It could be a real icon for Port Stephens for many generations to come," she said.
The Tomaree Cultural Development Group hosted a concert at the community hall at Nelson Bay last month to raise funds for an economic impact study.
"It's proving to be quite costly but we need that ammunition to show to councillors and the state government that our vision can benefit the community for decades to come," Ms Barnes said.
Tomaree Cultural Development Group member Jo Winchcombe said the group believes their vision would be a great attraction and a community asset for many years to come.
"It would enable both residents and Port Stephens' two million visitors a year to have something to do at night time," she said.
The Tomaree Lodge site is nine hectares and Ms Barnes said there is plenty of room for their vision, the war museum and the other proposals as well.
"This land was given for the community and we see the whole site as a potential community hub," she said.
The group's vision also includes the opportunity for a cafe or restaurant.
"We've also been approached by a local business woman who would like to open a book shop and approached by another group who want to put in a mind game centre," Ms Barnes said.
The proposed arts and cultural hub would also be a fantastic opportunity for dance schools in the area, according to Ms Barnes.
"There are currently no facilities concerts and they're having to travel outside of Port Stephens to have their dance concerts," she said.
Ms Barnes said the group's next step is to get an economic impact study, as well as a concept drawing of what a theatre could look like at the site.
