Tomaree Sports Complex gets set for a $5 million gender inclusive upgrade

Tomaree Sports Complex will soon benefit from a $5 million investment to expand the Don Waring Oval into a multi-code playing surface equipped with floodlights and create a safe and accessible 'sports walk' pathway.
Tomaree Sports Council president Bruce Scott welcomed the investment and said that sport should be inclusive for people of all ages, genders and abilities.
"More than 3,000 registered players use the Tomaree Sports Complex for cricket, touch football, soccer, baseball and AFL - it's a vital hub for our sporting community," he said.
"This expansion will directly address the current capacity issues, ensuring clubs aren't forced to turn away potential members, particularly women."
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said that the new upgrade will benefit the local community but also attract more events and visitors, boosting the regional economy.
"By offering more playing fields, floodlights, and flexible scheduling, we're making the complex more attractive and accessible for everyone to enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity," he said.
The new upgrade is part of the Tomaree Sports Complex Masterplan and will complement the Bruce Scott Pavilion, the revitalised Elizabeth Waring building, the new playground under construction and ongoing drainage improvements.
The project will be jointly funded through the NSW Government and Port Stephens Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.