Raymond Terrace duo storm home for Aussie Open title

Raymond Terrace's Sharon McReynolds and Sue Coultas are the Australian Open over 60s women's pairs champions after a thrilling comeback.
Runners-up in 2022, the Raymond Terrace duo looked headed for a another silver medal, trailing New Zealand's Karina Cooper and Diane Strawbridge until the final end.
The Kiwis led by seven shots after 11 ends, but five consecutive singles helped the Raymond Terrace due cut the deficit to two with two ends to play.
The Kiwis scored four shots on the penultimate end to take control again. McReynolds and Coultas responded with four shots to force an extra end. They stepped up again with two shots to take the crown.
In the over 60's men's pairs, Terry Warder (Harbord) and Stephen Ashdown (Belrose) overcame a strong start by Dennis Williams (Inverell) and Bill Ahoy (Soldiers Point) to take a 22-6 victory.
The opening five ends were tight. However, with Williams and Ahoy leading 6-5 after seven ends, Warder's leading skyrocketed. He set up his skip to perfection as they began to pile on the multiples. After seven ends on the bounce, the lead extended to an unassailable 16 as the teams shook hands.
** This weekend, seven clubs from across Greater Newcastle will compete in sectional play in the Open Pennant State Finals.
In grade one, Soldiers Point will be at Ettalong to take on Bateau Bay, Narrandera, Cabramatta, Mona Vale and Forster.
In grade two, Hamilton North take on Lennox Head, Warilla and West Dubbo.
Beresfield will take on East Cessnock, Urunga and Young in grade three at Forster.
In grade four, Wangi will head to Wiseman Park in Wollongong to take on Picton, Cabarita Beach and Malua Bay.
Lemon Tree Passage have drawn Umina Beach, Taree Railway and Austral at Cabramatta in grade five.
In grade six, Soldiers Point are at Yamba, taking on Leichhardt, Coolamon and Nowra
In grade seven at Merrylands, Valentine will challenge Tura Beach, Sawtell and Moorefield.
Final will be played in all grades on Sunday afternoon.
