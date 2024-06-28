Simon gives back to the charity that helped him through his childhood cancer

Diagnosed with childhood leukaemia at the age of 9, Simon Morris' passion for giving back to other local cancer affected children continues to be at the forefront of his efforts.
Simon who started Band Together Against Cancer in 2019 is hosting his fourth charity event for Camp Quality at the Victoria Hotel Hinton next month.
His efforts were recently recognised with Camp Quality's National Gillard Volunteer of the Year and Simon said it's still sinking in.
"I just do it for the fun of it, I love it and it's a big passion of mine," he said.
Camp Quality's fundraising and events manager for Camp Quality Debra Moore said Simon is way too humble.
"It's not just a one day thing, he puts in so much effort," she said.
"The last event finished and he was already onto planning the next one."
For Simon, Camp Quality will always be close to his heart and through a charity event last year, he raised $50,000 for the kids.
"It's always so great to see the locals getting behind the event to support it," he said.
With no government funding for Camp Quality, Debra said they couldn't support the kids and families that they do without people like Simon.
"The support we get from the Hunter region is unseen in other areas," she said.
"We've got some very generous people here in the Hunter including our event sponsors," Simon added.
BTAC's next charity event is on Saturday, July 20 and there will be about eight local bands playing on the band, as well as plenty of activities for the kids, including a jumper castle, a mechanical bull and face painting.
Simon said they've also added a new addition to the event and that's a pie eating contest.
"Bread Basket Kurri Kurri will be providing the pies, both meat pies and apple pies for the contest," he said.
"You can't use your hands to eat the pies so that should bring some laughter for everyone."
There will be also plenty of food vendors on the day, including smoke and swine barbecues and the Raymond Terrace Lions Club.
The event is on from 12pm to 11.30pm at the Victoria Hotel Hinton on July 20.
