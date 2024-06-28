Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News
What's on

Simon gives back to the charity that helped him through his childhood cancer

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 28 2024 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camp Quality's Debra Moore, Simon Morris, Victoria Hotel Hinton's Donella Magill and Sew What owner Scott Daly. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Camp Quality's Debra Moore, Simon Morris, Victoria Hotel Hinton's Donella Magill and Sew What owner Scott Daly. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Diagnosed with childhood leukaemia at the age of 9, Simon Morris' passion for giving back to other local cancer affected children continues to be at the forefront of his efforts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.