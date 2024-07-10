School attendance in the Hunter is on the rise: Rates go up by 2.9 per cent

The Hunter region is paving the way when it comes to attendance programs keeping kids in the classroom, with skipping school days significantly decreasing.
Attendance rates have risen by 2.9 per cent, with most schools sitting between 80 and 85 per cent.
Port Stephens public schools are no exception with Hinton Public School's attendance rates increasing from 88.3 per cent in 2022 to 91.7 per cent in 2023.
Other schools in the area are on their heels, like Tomaree Public School who are sitting comfortably at 89.7 per cent from 86.4 per cent in 2022.
Tanilba Bay Public School has seen a steady rise in attendance over the past two years. It's now sitting at 87.9 per cent, from 83.6 per cent in 2022.
Hinton Public School principal Mark Cridland said the big thing for the school is their supportive community. "Our community is something that we really value," he said.
"For us it's really about relationships, we have good relationships with our kids, our parents, our grandparents and our staff."
When it comes to initiatives, Mr Cridland said it's more about going back to policy and looking at attendance data and knowing their kids.
"We look at where the kids are at and then working with their parents to find solutions and it really goes back to our parents being so supportive," he said.
Mr Cridland also credits the teachers at Hinton Public School for making their teaching engaging for the students.
"The kids want to be here at school with their mates," he said.
Parents at Hinton Public School can also view their children's attendance on the school portal, which Mr Cridland said is a useful tool.
"As a parent of three kids myself, I really value that and absent days can really sneak up on you," he said.
In 2023 there were 9.06 million school days missed across NSW public schools for unjustified reasons but that's two million less than in 2022, according to statistics released in April by the NSW Department of Education.
Over a third of absences in 2023 were approved leave due to sickness, but 2.9 million days were missed where parents or caregivers failed to explain or justify the absence.
A NSW Department of Education (DOE) spokesperson said state student attendance rates saw some of the highest improvements in the country, increasing from 85.2 per cent in 2022 to 88.1 per cent in 2023.
Tomaree High School rose from 76.3 to 79.9 per cent while Hunter River High School's attendance rates decreased from 76.2 per cent in 2022 to 74.8 per cent.
Irrawang High School sits at a 76.6 per cent attendance rate compared to 75.1 per cent in 2022.
