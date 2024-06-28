Pet of the week: Yogie is ready to explore the world beyond the shelter

Meet Yogie, a sweet old soul waiting to find his forever home.
Yogie is a one-year-old Australian Kelpie in the care of RSPCA NSW.
After more than 220 days in the shelter, Yogie is eager to meet his future family and learn more about the wide and wonderful world beyond the shelter.
Yogie needs a loving, patient family that can slowly introduce him to new experiences.
He's still getting used to everything life can throw at him, so he needs a family that can take things slow and understand his needs.
Because of this, Yogie would do best as the only furry friend in the home, as living with another dog might be too overwhelming for him right now.
Though he's as loyal as they come, Yogie can still be a little bit sensitive to unwanted pats from strangers, preferring the company of unintrusive humans who help him feel comfortable and secure.
His adoptive family should understand his needs and provide positive training and enrichment to help Yogie learn and grow in a fun and supportive way.
Yogie is currently available for adoption at the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter.
If you think you have the perfect home for Yogie, contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
If you'd like to meet Yogie in person, you can visit the shelter at 6-10 Burlington Place, Rutherford from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30 pm).
The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
