'Little Beach for all': Community celebrates significant upgrades

The Little Beach foreshore in Nelson Bay came alive with a vibrant community celebration on June 29.
The event, titled 'Little Beach for All', celebrated the transformation of Little Beach into a more inclusive and accessible destination for everyone.
Residents and visitors were invited to join the community event marking the completion of significant upgrades to the popular recreational area.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said these upgrades are part of a broader commitment to making Port Stephens a place where wellbeing is prioritised, and people can lead happy, healthy and connected lives no matter their age, background or ability.
"Our new Community Wellbeing Strategy focuses on creating inclusive places, making sure our public spaces feel safe and accessible for all.
Inclusivity and accessibility has been a key focus of the Little Beach upgrades, including beach wheelchairs.
"The new 'Changing Places' fully accessible toilet, sling, adult changing table and beach wheelchairs allow people with high support needs to enjoy the beach," councillor Palmer said.
Extended pathways, an accessible playground and upgrades are also an important part of implementing the strategy.
Councillor Palmer said council want more people with disabilities, their families and their carers to be able to enjoy the beautiful beaches in Port Stephens.
"That's why we're prioritising projects like this, to improve the quality of life for people living with a disability," he said.
Member for Port Stephens and Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Kate Washington gave the official welcome at Saturday's community event.
"It's fantastic that the facilities at Little Beach have been transformed to allow greater access for people with disability," Ms Washington said.
"Little Beach is such a beautiful place to visit, and the new beach wheelchairs, accessible toilet, playground and pathways mean more people can enjoy this special part of Port Stephens, regardless of their age or abilities.
The Little Beach precinct upgrade was made possible through a number of funding programs from the NSW government and the federal government.
Learn more about the projects included in the Little Beach upgrades at pscouncil.info/LittleBeach.
