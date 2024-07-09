New Tilligerry Community Association brings fresh faces and exciting ideas

A new committee has been formed for the Tilligerry Community Association (TCA) and they've got plenty of fresh ideas for the Tilligerry Peninsula.
At the annual general meeting (AGM) in March, the committee welcomed Janet Starr as president, Kylie Smiley as vice president, Bev Ryan as secretary and treasurer Pauline Peitsch.
Newly appointed president Ms Starr said the committee's vision is to involve the whole community.
"We want to interact and connect with local businesses and involve the community in making the Tilligerry Peninsula the best it can be," she said.
The committee brings new faces and new ideas and vice president and local business owner Kylie Smiley said she saw an opportunity to get onboard and be a voice for the community.
"The association is determined to work to maintain the charm of the peninsula by interacting with council, businesses and the local residents," she said.
TCA has almost 40 committee members and Ms Smiley said anyone is welcome to join.
"A goal of ours would be to have 100 members by the end of the year," she said.
In their short stint as committee, the association already has a number of plans underway, including the revitalisation of Lemon Jam.
"The old group that used to organise the event are really excited to help us get the event back up and running and the first event went really well," Ms Smiley said.
A grant from council has allowed TCA to host three events in a row and their next Lemon Jam event will be on September 1.
The association also has a major event in the works, with the name for the event still on the drawing board.
Their vision is a street fair styled event at Lemon Tree Passage and secretary Bev Ryan said they want to incorporate their brand new town centre with the community celebration.
"The shop owners can stay open and benefit from the influx of visitors," she said.
The event was previously called Tillifest, however the new committee has made some changes, including the name, the location and have plans to move it to the October long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.