Funding shortfall: Section of Tomaree Road in Shoal Bay still a mess

Shoal Bay's Tomaree Road has recently undergone an upgrade, however one section of the road remains untouched because government funding for the project did not extend that far.
The end of Tomaree Road near the intersection of Government Road continues to be full of pot holes, uneven surfaces and has no guttering.
Tomaree Road resident Lauren Miller doesn't understand why that section of Tomaree Road hasn't been completed.
According to Port Stephens Council funding for the project - part of NSW Government's commitment of $10 million over three years to improve Port Stephens roads - was not enough to cover the cost of repairing the length of the street.
Council's assets section manager John Maretich said the state government funding covered road rehabilitation from Verona Road to Messines Street.
"Unfortunately. the funding received could not cover the cost to extend the works the entire length of Tomaree Road," he said.
Mr Maretich added that Tomaree Road from Marine Drive to Rigney Street is proposed in the 2026/2027 capital works plan for funding, rehabilitation and extensive drainage works.
"Council will continue to advocate for and apply for funding to complete roadworks when relevant grants become available," he said.
Mrs Miller said the state of the road, particularly at that section of Tomaree Road between Rigney Street and Government Road continues to get worse.
"We have local buses that come down our street all day and then there's parents dropping off and picking their children up."
The rest of Tomaree Road was completely rehabilitated, with new kerb and gutter, road pavement reconstruction and minor drainage repairs and Mrs Miller said the section that remained untouched is a small bit of road but such an important bit of road.
Port Stephens Council announced early last month that road upgrades to Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay were now complete.
"We assumed the section towards Government Road was going to be done next and we were very surprised when we heard that the road upgrade had been complete," Mrs Miller said.
The state of the rest of Tomaree Road was very similar to the untouched section before the upgrades, according to Mrs Miller.
Mrs Miller said that she has lived in Shoal Bay for the past 15 years and that she travels on Tomaree Road towards Government Road every day.
"Most residents would go out onto Government Road to avoid the tourism traffic down near the Shoal Bay Country Club," she said.
