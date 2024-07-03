Denmark bound: Tanilba Bay teen Emma McGovern to represent Australia

Emma McGovern is passionate about soccer and excited to be representing Australia again in her favourite sport.
The Year 10 student at Hunter River High School has been selected to play for Australia in the under 17s squad at the Dana Cup in Denmark this month.
McGovern, who plays centre back or as an attacking or defensive midfielder, said scouts selected her for the team.
"I found out earlier this year that I had been picked to represent Australia again and I was very excited," she said.
McGovern has been playing soccer since she was eight years old when she started out with the Tilligerry United Football Club.
She now plays for Charlestown Azzurri Football Club and said what keeps her going back each year is her love for the game.
"My brothers played soccer so I wanted to play too and I've always played ever since," she said.
The 15-year-old's trip to Denmark won't be her first time on an international stage, McGovern competing in Spain last year for the Mallorca International Football Cup.
"It was beautiful playing over there, it was an amazing experience," she said.
When she's not training for the Dana Cup or with her usual Charlestown squad, McGovern is at the field with her brother, going over what she needs to work on.
"We watch my game over from the weekend and look at what things I can improve on," she said.
The Tanilba Bay resident has been playing with Charlestown Azzurri for four years and she said she really likes the atmosphere of the club.
"I just want to keep doing what I love and I don't want to ruin that," she said.
After McGovern finishes school, she said she would like to pursue a career in something sports related.
"I would like to teach other people the skills of soccer and watch them love it as much as I do," she said.
But if the opportunity came to play professionally, Emma said she would probably give it a crack.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.