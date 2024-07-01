cpy Mobile phone cameras start catching seatbelt offenders

Motorists will face hefty fines from Monday if they are caught on camera not wearing seatbelts.
The NSW government reminded drivers and their passengers on Sunday that mobile phone detection cameras would start enforcing seatbelt offences from the first day of July.
Transport for NSW has been testing the technology for months and is ready to start issuing fines up to $410.
Not wearing a seatbelt has been shown to double the risk of death in a crash.
In NSW, 150 people died while not wearing a seatbelt in the five years between 2019 and 2023.
The government said the new detection scheme would not include a grace period or warnings for drivers.
Motorists will receive a penalty of at least three demerit points from day one.
Queensland launched seatbelt detection cameras in August 2021, followed by Victoria in April 2023 and Tasmania in August last year.
Minister for Roads John Graham said it was "horrifying" to think that 15 per cent of people who died on NSW roads were not wearing a seatbelt.
"To the vast majority of the 6.9 million drivers on NSW roads it will seem unthinkable that some fellow drivers still do not make the simplest and safest decision when getting in a car," he said.
"The fact is that, five decades since it became law, there are people still dying as a direct consequence of not wearing a seatbelt."
ACM reported in 2021 that more than 2500 Hunter drivers had been fined a total of almost $1 million in the first six months of mobile phone detection cameras being introduced in NSW.
The government is also doubling the number of sites mobile and fixed speeding cameras can be used in NSW.
