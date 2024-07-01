Port Stephens and Nelson Bay netballers off to state junior titles

Port Stephens and Nelson Bay Netball Associations will both be sending three teams to the annual State Junior Netball Championships to be held at Penrith and Baulkham Hills from Saturday, July 6 to Monday, July 8.
Port Stephens and Nelson Bay will both be competing in Under 14 Division 4.
Teams from the two associations will be competing in Under-13 Division 3 after winning promotion when Nelson Bay won the Under-12 Division 4 title and Port Stephens fourth.
The two teams finished with 14 wins and four losses and were only separated by for and against per centage.
Nelson Bay will be competing in Under-12 Division 3 and Port Stephens in Under-12 Division 4.
It will be the Under-12 girls first major competition, although both associations took part in the Muswellbrook representative carnival where Nelson Bay was first and Port third.
In the Under-13s Nelson Bay was second and Port Stephens fourth and in the Under-14s Port was fourth.
Teams will compete in up to 19, 20-minute games
