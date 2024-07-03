Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Labor candidates announced for September Local Government Election

By Newsroom
July 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Wells, Peter Francis, Leah Anderson and Giacomo Arnott at the campaign launch for Labor's candidates. Picture supplied
Jason Wells, Peter Francis, Leah Anderson and Giacomo Arnott at the campaign launch for Labor's candidates. Picture supplied

The campaign launch for Labor's candidates for the upcoming September Local Government Election was held on June 29, with Port Stephens locals turning out in droves to support Leah Anderson and her team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.