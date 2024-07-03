Labor candidates announced for September Local Government Election

The campaign launch for Labor's candidates for the upcoming September Local Government Election was held on June 29, with Port Stephens locals turning out in droves to support Leah Anderson and her team.
Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson said the campaign to bring trust, decency, and respect to Port Stephens Council and the people of Port Stephens has begun.
"As the next Mayor of Port Stephens, I promise every single person in Port Stephens that their concerns will be heard, that I care about their issues, and that I will do everything I can to take action," she said.
Cr Anderson is a long term resident of Port Stephens and she said she has had the deep honour of delivering for her community on council.
"I want to continue that work and to do so with a team around me who I know will deliver for my community," she said.
In East Ward, running on Cr Anderson's team is community advocate Rosalyn Armstrong as number 2, local hairdresser Mackenzie Goring at number 3 and Sharon Smart, who had a life in finance at number 4.
Cr Anderson is also pleased that Cr Jason Wells is running again for Central Ward and Cr Giacomo Arnott and Cr Peter Francis for West Ward.
Local teacher Cr Jason Wells is eager to get into a new term of council and deliver a positive council that has community at its core.
"My team in Central Ward is all about connection to our local community. Kelly Hammond, running as my number 2 and Beverly Rabbitt, from Lemon Tree Passage," he said.
For West Ward, Cr Giacomo Arnott will be joined by Cr Peter Francis at number 2, Raymond Terrace local Sue Sneesby at number 3, Fern Bay resident Lea Harris at number 4 and local lawyer David Jones at number 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.