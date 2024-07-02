Nelson Bay man wins second major Keno prize exactly one year on

A Nelson Bay man was astounded by the uncanny coincidence of scoring a $222,000 Keno prize exactly a year to the day after his previous major win.
The man scored the Keno Classic 9 Spot jackpot of $222,689.70 in Keno draw 61, drawn on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
The winning entry was unregistered which means officials from Keno had to wait for the winner to check their ticket and come forward.
"I was in sheer disbelief. It's the most I've ever won," the man said.
To be quite frank, I had won a smaller major prize when I was away in Queensland on that date last year and I decided to try my luck with the same numbers."
I couldn't believe it when my numbers came up again."
The man's numbers consisted of family dates and ages and he said they are definitely his lucky numbers now.
His winning Keno Classic entry was purchased at the Seabreeze Hotel, Nelson Bay.
The Seabreeze Hotel team were stoked to have sold a major Keno winning entry and couldn't be happier for their local winner.
