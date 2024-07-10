Nelson Bay Golf Club receives top accolade for environmental sustainability

Nelson Bay Golf Club has received a top accolade at the 2024 ClubsNSW clubs and community awards.
The club was presented with the environmental sustainability award - a nod to the work it has been doing to support local fauna and flora.
The club had to rebuild following a devastating fire in 2015 and came up with the objective to work with, support and replenish the local environment.
Their putting nature first program includes course maintenance, course carers volunteers and local wildlife welfare.
The course maintenance program began with a new irrigation system which has a focus on reducing the number of pesticides to ensure the ongoing health of the local flora and fauna.
With more than 80 gardens on the course, the course carers program was established to support the greens keepers and course maintenance staff.
The local wildlife welfare program was formed with an aim to save the endangered koalas of Port Stephens.
Nelson Bay Golf Club now works closely with the Port Stephens Animal Hospital, the program aiming to rescue, treat, rehabilitate and when possible, release koalas.
Nelson Bay Golf Club marketing manager Brooke Ross said their initiative involves three parts which includes, their volunteers, their work with Port Stephens Koala Hospital and their nanobubble technology.
"It is a fantastic outcome for the club," she said.
Nelson Bay Golf Club general manager David Lulham added that it was great to acknowledge all their members, directors and staff.
"Everyone has put in lots of hard work and it's a very nice recognition," he said.
