'Be kind': Do it for Dolly Day inspires Medowie Christian School students

Medowie Christian School students participated in the school's inaugural Do it for Dolly Day last week.
As part of wellbeing Wednesday, the students were invited to wear something blue and raise money for the Do It for Dolly Day charity.
From inflatables to card games, the students from Year 7 to Year 12 took part in different activities throughout the morning.
One activity was the butterfly wall, which was an idea put forward by Year 12 student leader Jayda Kelly.
"It's really important to speak up about bullying and the butterflies serve as a reminder to the students that what we say matters," she said.
"Even if your voice shakes, it's so important to speak up."
The activity involved each year group writing a message on a butterfly and Jayda said she felt so proud reading some of the messages written by her peers.
"We've been reading some of the messages as we've been putting them on the wall and I've been really touched by some of them," she said.
Some of the messages were 'be kind,' speak up for others and yourself,' which fellow Year 12 student leader Lilly Fletcher said she believes is a really important message.
"It's not just about being strong for yourself, but being strong for others," she said.
The idea for Do it for Dolly Day started when the student leaders were brainstorming what they could do to fundraise for their upcoming wellbeing Wednesday.
"It literally started with wearing something blue and then it expanded to care groups talking about bullying, a butterfly wall, so it really just kept on growing," Lilly said.
Dolly Everett's death broke Australia's collective heart when the 14-year-old took her own life in 2018 after being subjected to relentless bullying.
Do It for Dolly Day is now a day for local communities across Australia to come together to remember Dolly and for Jayda who grew up in a rural town, she said Do it for Dolly Day is a huge deal.
"When I first heard about Dolly, it really changed my outlook on a lot of things," she said.
For Lilly, she hopes that Do it for Dolly Day will be an annual event for future years at Medowie Christian School.
"I really hope that this is an event we can leave behind for future generations of students to build on and continue to grow," she said.
"It would be great to see more schools get involved."
Head of secondary at Medowie Christian School Ange Neale said the focus on the day was stamping out bullying and showing how kind words can build others up.
"It was a day to build relationships, laugh together and have some fun," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.