A huge crowd kicked off NAIDOC Week celebrations at Raymond Terrace

Port Stephens has ignited a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture for NAIDOC Week and a huge crowd was there to commemorate the festivities.
This year's theme is 'Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud,' and reflects the ongoing need to preserve the rich traditions and knowledge of First Nations people.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said NAIDOC Week is a chance to celebrate the incredible resilience and spirit of the Worimi people, the traditional custodians of our land.
"But it's not just about the past, it's about building a future where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices are heard and respected, creating a stronger, more inclusive community for everyone," he said.
NAIDOC Week celebrations started early in Port Stephens, on July 4, allowing students to attend and participate before the school holidays.
Festivities were kicked off with a flag raising ceremony, followed by a march and family fun day at Raymond Terrace.
Leading the march was Uncle Justin Ridgeway who kept the fire burning and held a smoking ceremony at Riverside Park.
A NAIDOC event was also held at the Nelson Bay foreshore on July 10 and Murrook Culture Centre hosted a family fun day on July 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.