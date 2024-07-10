Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News

A huge crowd kicked off NAIDOC Week celebrations at Raymond Terrace

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 10 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace kicked off NAIDOC Week with a march down William Street. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Raymond Terrace kicked off NAIDOC Week with a march down William Street. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Port Stephens has ignited a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture for NAIDOC Week and a huge crowd was there to commemorate the festivities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.