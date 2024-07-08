Pet of the week: Meet Judy, a gentle greyhound seeking a loving family

Meet Judy, a gentle greyhound waiting for a family to take her home.
Judy is a 4-year-old greyhound currently staying with a lovely foster family.
Of course, she is waiting for a family to give her a loving home.
Judy's playfulness, sweet disposition and impeccable manners will surprise any family willing to open their hearts.
Judy loves playing fetch, going on short walks around the neighbourhood and lounging in a comfy bed by her trusted human's side.
All she needs is love, company, food and her favourite plush squeaky toys to be happy.
Gentle Judy is sure to thrive with a family who is home often, as the joys of companionship would help her settle more easily into her new life.
As someone who prefers predictability and a peaceful home environment, Judy dreams of family members who match her calm personality.
Though Judy loves to run around a yard, she has never been a racer.
However, her natural instincts might kick in, and she could try to catch little and fast-moving objects that aren't always toys.
As a result, it's important for her new family to have some knowledge about her breed, or experience with some of greyhounds' many quirks and perks.
Judy has been an only fur-child for as long as she can remember and finds it difficult to navigate interactions with other dogs.
However, she has been recently fostered with another greyhound, and they are getting along great.
Depending on their personality, she might do well living with another hound or calmer canine friend.
Judy is currently living with RSPCA NSW.
If you're an animal lover who prefers to keep a quieter, tranquil home consider reaching out and offering Judy a beautiful new life.
You can visit Judy at the Hunter Shelter, located at 6-10 Burlington Place, Rutherford.
The shelter is open from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30am to 3.30pm) and is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
If you're interested in beginning your adoption journey today, contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.