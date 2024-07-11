Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Survey points to shortages, funding issues in Hunter public schools

By Newsroom
July 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Teachers Federation president Henry Rajendra and local union representatives at Maitland Grossmann High School in March. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NSW Teachers Federation president Henry Rajendra and local union representatives at Maitland Grossmann High School in March. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A survey of public school teachers and principals in Newcastle and the Hunter has revealed funding shortfall and teacher shortages is leading to merged classes, poorer student wellbeing and unsustainable workloads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.