Survey points to shortages, funding issues in Hunter public schools

A survey of public school teachers and principals in Newcastle and the Hunter has revealed funding shortfall and teacher shortages is leading to merged classes, poorer student wellbeing and unsustainable workloads.
NSW teachers federation president Henry Rajendra said Newcastle and Hunter public schools were facing immense challenges due to the funding shortfall.
"Amazing things happen in our public schools every day, but the government is exploiting the goodwill of teachers to maintain standards," he said.
Mr Rajendra said the state and federal governments need to step up and deliver the funding schools in the Hunter region so urgently need.
"Our schools and our students need champions in Parliament who will stand up and demand fair funding," he said.
"Every student in our region deserves the resources and support they need to thrive."
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the state government has been calling on the Commonwealth to lift its funding contribution to public schools over the past seven months.
"NSW is doing our part - we are providing an additional $481.1 million to public schools," she said.
"It is now time for the Commonwealth to come to the table, so all children in NSW can access the high-quality education they deserve."
Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said the Minister for Education Jason Clare is working closely with the NSW Government to get all public schools on a path to full and fair funding.
"I will continue to work with my state colleagues to ensure schools in my electorate receive the funding they deserve," she said.
In the Paterson electorate, there are 18,754 public school students.
