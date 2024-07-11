Bob's Farm Public School students take action for Port Stephens koalas

Bobs Farm Public School students are in collaboration with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in a program called Koala Smart.
Koala Smart is targeted at learning that focuses on taking action for local Port Stephens koala populations.
The free educational program is a geography and science learning program designed to deepen students' understanding of koalas and the threats they face on a daily basis.
Through a series of lessons delivered by NPWS, discovery rangers and school staff, students will gain knowledge and develop practical solutions to deliver a tangible project towards protecting koalas.
In addition to lessons and research in the classroom, Bobs Farm students visited Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary on June 25 to develop a practical understanding of the local koala population from rangers.
In the classroom, the students then came up with an idea to purchase eucalyptus saplings for planting in the school grounds and also on their local family farms.
The students also have plans to visit the Tilligerry Koala Habitat where they can work with volunteers on further plantings.
They also have plans to sponsor a koala called Jax from the Koala sanctuary.
Bobs Farm Public School principal Megan Elliott said the students will make a significant impact for their local koalas and provide real life learning opportunities for themselves as well.
"We are always looking for innovative learning opportunities and this program really fits well with us," she said.
