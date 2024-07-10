Brand new beachside Soldiers Point sanctuary impresses from every aspect

Situated directly opposite Sunset Beach, this beautifully appointed duplex features two separate living areas, three spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a versatile study.
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Experience the epitome of low maintenance living in this brand-new duplex, located just footsteps from Sunset Beach.
Every aspect of this home is designed to ensure maximum comfort and coastal enjoyment.
The main bathroom comes with separate toilet while the master bedroom offers walk-in robe and en-suite.
A highlight of the open plan kitchen, dining and living area is the seek gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances.
A second rumpus/living room plus study/utility room offers room to move while ducted air-conditioning throughout ensures comfort.
Low maintenance grounds and gardens and water views are sure to delight while the west facing aspect offers incredible sunsets year-round.
Positioned directly opposite the water with beach access only 70m away, take a leisurely stroll to the water's edge with your paddleboard or kayak, or explore a little further to find Soldiers Point Marina, restaurants and floating café that embody the chic vibe of Soldiers Point.
The Soldiers Point neighbourhood is a picturesque peninsula that juts out from the southern shores of Port Stephens.
Destination NSW rates it as the best sunset location in Port Stephens with stunning waterways and calm safe swimming beaches on offer, you'll never want to leave.
The award-winning marina with state-of-the-art facilities and restaurants attracts yachts from around the globe and is a marina for the annual Sail Port Stephens regatta.
Jetties on either side of the point offer great fishing and moorings, with easily accessible boat ramps for all types of craft.
