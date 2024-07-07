Port Stephens Examiner
Plan to help save endangered bird, and its mate, at Hexham swamp

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
July 8 2024 - 7:37am
The black-necked stork is known to breed as solitary pairs in often difficult-to-access places. Picture supplied
The 20-year rehabilitation project to restore tidal inundation to Ironbark Creek at Hexham will take another step in spring when the state government joins with the Hunter Bird Observers Club to build nests for a pair of endangered storks that have been residing in Hexham swamp since 2018.

