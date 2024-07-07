Plan to help save endangered bird, and its mate, at Hexham swamp

The 20-year rehabilitation project to restore tidal inundation to Ironbark Creek at Hexham will take another step in spring when the state government joins with the Hunter Bird Observers Club to build nests for a pair of endangered storks that have been residing in Hexham swamp since 2018.
The partnership will use funding from the NSW government's land catchment contributions to build a nesting platform for the birds, according to a proposal that was first raised by Hunter Bird Observers Club member Ann Lindsey, who has watched the annual breeding habits of the two resident black-necked storks in Hexham swamp since 2020.
Ms Lindsey said the breeding biology of this species was not well understood.
As it was classified as endangered under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, she said it was important to document information about its breeding behaviour.
"The black-necked stork is known to breed as solitary pairs in often difficult-to-access places, making detailed breeding studies a challenge, and this region is regarded as the southern limit of its breeding range," she said.
"Because the large birds build a nest up to two metres wide and one metre deep, there is a lack of suitable nest trees in the swamp to support this size.
"Two years ago, a nest was blown out of the tree in a storm, resulting in the death of one of the two chicks, which is why we are installing constructed nests to help the storks breed successfully."
The planned platform will be embedded around a paperbark tree that the storks have used as a nest tree and has since fallen into disrepair.
Hunter Local Land Services spokesperson Amanda Hyde said the Hexham swamp rehabilitation project had gradually restored tidal inundation to Ironbark Creek, re-establishing a mosaic of wetland habitats, including salt marsh and open water.
A recent survey of aquatic fauna in Hexham swamp had shown habitat improvement had successfully increased the abundance of fish and eels.
Ms Hyde said it was thought that the availability of this vital food source for the black-necked stork had contributed to the birds' ongoing residence.
Because of the wetlands' sensitive nature, the environmental assessment recommends transporting the nest by helicopter to the tree as the method of least impact.
Installation is planned for early July, prior to the upcoming breeding season, to encourage the pair to use it.
The project is the first of its kind for the black-necked stork in Australia and will contribute to the knowledge of this endangered species.
