Council border fix: Port Stephens to consult neighbours on boundaries

Port Stephens Council has voted to consult surrounding councils about the obscure border placement that separates Port Stephens from its neighbouring Local Government Areas.
The unanimous move came after a motion from Cr Giacomo Arnott to clarify confusion about where boundaries start on shared waterways.
The borders, as they are explicitly drawn around the areas of Jimmy's Beach in the north of Port Stephens, which neighbour the MidCoast council, and at Raymond Terrace on the Maitland council boundary, hug the banks of the water separating the neighbours rather than dividing the LGAs in the centre of the bay to the north and the Hunter River to the south-west.
It's a minor technicality barely a few metres in some places, but Cr Arnott says the boundaries have meant that councils have traditionally relied on the goodwill when it comes to managing the banks of the water bodies.
In the north, while MidCoast council has generally taken responsibility for the management of Jimmys Beach, which has been plagued by erosion for years, the placement of the LGA boundaries between it and Port Stephens on the extremities of the banks could raise an uncertain technical argument over whether the beach is in fact in the Port Stephens LGA.
Meanwhile, the Hunter River border, which Port Stephens has traditionally managed, could similarly be argued to belong to Maitland.
At Tuesday's meeting council unanimously supported Cr Arnott's motion with one slight amendment from mayor Cr Ryan Palmer.
Council voted to speak with its neighbours to consider redrawing the boundaries through the centre of the Hunter River and the Karuah River, which feeds out through Port Stephens, to effectively shore up the technicality and formalise the collective councils' responsibilities for managing their waterways.
Cr Arnott asked his council to "agree that consideration be given for the LGA boundary in a water body to be in the middle of the water body to ensure each council is responsible for its own shoreline" and that Port Stephens' general manager will consult with neighbouring councils for a joint submission to the state's LGA boundary office to redraw select borders.
The council expects that the technicality will have no impact on ratepayers in its own or neighbouring councils.
Council aims to establish common ground by first consulting with surrounding councils and then progressing to more formalised agreements.
Cr Arnott said he believed that looking into the border placement that separates Port Stephens Council from its neighbouring local government areas was an important measure moving forward.
"I wanted to make sure that we future proofed our council and it's about reducing risks in terms of who owns and manages different bits of land," Cr Arnott said.
"If you don't have certainty or clarity over who manages different bits of land, different council can have different interpretations and it's really just a case of let's do this now and get it right for the future."
During Tuesday's meeting, Cr Arnott said it was important to establish a consistent approach on how to approach shared waterways as Port Stephens was separated in almost every direction by waterways.
"Our council LGA boundaries are almost all water boundaries so getting this right is important," he said.
"Hopefully with the support of our neighbouring councils, we will ensure that our staff and council are able to plan works with the comfort of knowing where we're responsible for managing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.