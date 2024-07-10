Your local guide: Here's what's on around Port Stephens this week

Local author Lorraine Lilley will speak about her memoir Mop Dolly as part of an author visit to Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries. Lorraine will speak about what it was like to live in a world where government bureaucracies controlled her Aboriginal family. Lorraine will visit Raymond Terrace Library on July 12 from 10.30am to 11.30am and Tomaree Library from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on July 12. Bookings are essential. Call Raymond Terrace Library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree Library on 4988 0670 to secure your place.

