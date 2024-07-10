Your local guide: Here's what's on around Port Stephens this week

WINTER WHALE FESTIVAL
NELSON BAY
Head along to Port Stephens' first ever Winter Whale Festival, where whales meet wonder. Enjoy ten days of family activities, food, tasting trails, festival fun and more. There are also some great food options for the adults. To keep up to date with the program for the festival, visit https://www.pswinterwhalefest.com/. The festival will run from July 10 to July 21.
AUTHOR VISIT
RAYMOND TERRACE & TOMAREE LIBRARIES
Local author Lorraine Lilley will speak about her memoir Mop Dolly as part of an author visit to Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries. Lorraine will speak about what it was like to live in a world where government bureaucracies controlled her Aboriginal family. Lorraine will visit Raymond Terrace Library on July 12 from 10.30am to 11.30am and Tomaree Library from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on July 12. Bookings are essential. Call Raymond Terrace Library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree Library on 4988 0670 to secure your place.
WINTERFEST CAR SHOW
NELSON BAY
The inaugural Port Stephens Car Show at Nelson Bay is on Sunday, July 14 from 9am to 2pm, featuring the Mad Max II Interceptor and a 1960's Batmobile. There will also be dozens of rare classic cars, live music, celebrity appearances and more.
FISHING TALK
PORT STEPHENS INFORMATION CENTRE
Join John 'Stinker' Clarke's free fishing talk at the Port Stephens Information Centre on Tuesday, July 16. Stinker's informative and engaging talk will introduce kids to the wonders of fishing in Port Stephens. Bookings are essential. Contact the Visitor Information Centre on 4988 0900 to secure your place.
