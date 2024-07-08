Mutual Bank helps charity spread warmth in Port Stephens this winter

Winter in the Port Stephens can be a tough time for many families with the cold weather leading to increased utility and food bills putting extra pressure on already strained finances, according to Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services (PSFaNS) assistant manager Ann Fletcher.
The Mutual Bank is once again partnering with the organisation to help make the lives of families facing a bleak winter a little easier.
"We often say the difference in the lives of those who receive support can be immeasurable," Ms Fletcher said.
"But something that is measurable is the difference very donation makes to our service delivery. Donations of goods, whatever the amount, really helps stretch our resources beyond what we are funded for."
The Mutual Bank's chief member officer Matthew Dunnill said no donation was too small and can be dropped into the William Street branch until the end of July.
"Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services does an amazing job in the shire and I'm so pleased our team has chosen to again run our winter appeal, and I hope our members can add to the donations too," he said.
Suggested donations include:
The Mutual Bank's Raymond Terrace branch is at 24 William Street, Raymond Terrace.
