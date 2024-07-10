Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Our People

End of an era for two of Hunter River High School's long-time staff

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 11 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Hendriks and Valda Clarke retired from their duties at Hunter River High School last week. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Leanne Hendriks and Valda Clarke retired from their duties at Hunter River High School last week. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Hunter River High School bid farewell to two special ladies Valda Clarke and Leanne Hendriks who had a combined 50 years working at the school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.