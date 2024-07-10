End of an era for two of Hunter River High School's long-time staff

Hunter River High School bid farewell to two special ladies Valda Clarke and Leanne Hendriks who had a combined 50 years working at the school.
Ms Clarke first started at Hunter River High School in 1988, she then left 12 months later and came back in 1991.
"I've been here ever since," she said.
Her role has evolved around the Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) department, which was once called home economics to food technology and then TAS.
"We went from cooking and sewing to food technology," Ms Clarke said.
Ms Clarke was the assistant for food technology and said her role involved her working out the budgeting, grocery shopping and food preparation.
She was also very involved with helping the students from Year 7 to Year 12.
"I love working with the kids, that's something that I've always enjoyed about my role," she said.
Over the time, Ms Clarke has seen plenty of changes at the school, including working alongside about 15 different food technology teachers in her time.
"We went from a demountable which was very basic to a commercial kitchen," she said.
The students and the staff have been the main reason for Ms Clarke staying at Hunter River High School for so long and she said she has loved her job.
"We're teaching children of children that we taught in the past," she said.
She has also had a number of students go on to be chefs and she said it's been really great to see the students succeed.
"You can generally pick the ones that are going to go far and I've been really impressed with some of them," she said.
Last Friday was Ms Clarke's last day before retirement which she says will consist of being nana to her two grandchildren and travelling.
Ms Hendriks first came to Hunter River High School in 2003 and back then, she was one of the ladies in the front office.
The Medowie resident then went on to be the relieving office manager, which she has been doing for the past five years.
"The staff have been amazing, they're a great group of people," Ms Hendriks said.
Her role involved her supervising 12 staff members and she said she will miss the people at work the most in retirement.
"I've been at Hunter River High School for 21 years and I haven't wanted to go anywhere else, I've been happy," she said.
Ms Hendriks also finished up last week and said she has plans to travel and spend time with her husband who has already retired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.