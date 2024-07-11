Lauren Colley's inspirational three-day trek for her uncle Phillip

For Lauren Colley, participating in this year's Big Three Trek from Sydney to McDonald Jones Stadium was one of the most rewarding and unique experiences she's ever been a part of.
The group of 64 walked a total of 150 kilometres from Sydney to Newcastle, over a three-day period.
Ms Colley said she met people from all walks of life's and backgrounds during the trek, but they all had one common purpose.
"All 64 of us were walking for the same common goal and that was to raise much needed funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation," she said.
"All of us are impacted in some way by this horrid disease."
Ms Colley described the trek as emotional, challenging and rewarding.
"The trekkers made an amazing group of people who all just got behind each other and pushed each other to the finish line," she said.
The weather was not on the trekkers side for the first two days, with heavy rain and cold temperatures, however not even the driving rain and the coldest morning of the year could dampen their spirits.
"The rain was heavy, it was cold, muddy and on the final stretch of day two we were in knee deep mud," Ms Colley said.
On the bright side, Ms Colley said she met plenty of new people, who some she now calls her friends.
"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity," she said.
For the Corlette resident, her motivation for the trek was her uncle Phillip, who was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma (brain cancer) in September last year.
"In that moment the first thing you think of is 'what treatment is there, what are the next steps'," Ms Colley said.
"To be told it's stage 4 and there is no treatment was gut wrenching for the whole family."
This led to Ms Colley wanting to raise awareness and contribute to fundraising for brain cancer research.
"I reached out to a friend who put me in touch with the trek organiser Luke Alexander back in January and then the next minute my cousin Brooke and I had signed up," she said.
Completing the walk alongside her cousin, Ms Colley said her uncle Phillip met them at the tunnel at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"That was something really special and meeting Mark Hughes and Mark meeting my uncle was also a lovely moment."
Ms Colley is a senior study mentor at Tomaree High School and said she looks forward to supporting the Mark Hughes Foundation in many more years to come.
