Greens campaign promises honesty and integrity on Port Stephens Council

Greens candidates Kim Scott and Mark Adamski were joined by Greens Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Abigail Boyd for the launch on the Greens campaign for the September local government elections.
The Greens launched their campaign at Salamander Bay on July 6 and the theme of the event was the Greens rejection of simple answers to complex problems.
Lead candidate for East ward Kim Scott said people deserve honest answers about difficult choices.
"There are no easy answers to the shortage of affordable housing or poor road maintenance" he said.
"Council has limited powers and resources, but can show leadership and advocate for the changes and funds that are needed to make a difference."
Other topics of discussion also included a range of issues in Port Stephens, such as live animal exports, jet skis, wind farms and truth in politics.
In response to a question on the offshore wind farm proposal, East ward candidate for the Greens Mark Adamski said the Greens would always follow the science.
"We will need a major new renewable generation, but there are many genuine concerns about the environmental impact," he said.
"The Greens will wait for the results of the many surveys that will now be done before rushing to judgement."
Speaking about the energy transition, Ms Boyd reminded the candidates of the damage still being done by coal fired power stations.
"Existing power plants will leave a huge 'legacy' problem of coal ash dams, which will eventually pollute groundwater, affecting our drinking water and farm produce," she said.
"There are still no proper plans for the phasing out of coal powered electricity generation, and the nuclear power being peddled by the Opposition is a fantasy - hugely expensive, too late to meet the need and with no plans for the billions of litres of water that will be required."
Mr Scott and Mr Adamski will also be joined on the Greens group for East ward by Nelson Bay eco-tourism business operator Jordan Jensen.
The local government elections for Port Stephens Council will be held on September 14.
