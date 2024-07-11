Aboriginal communities invited to have their say on draft water strategy

Aboriginal communities are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Aboriginal Water Strategy, a landmark first for the state that will strengthen and empower Aboriginal voices in matters relating to water across NSW.
The strategy aims to ensure Aboriginal people are involved in the decision making, planning and management of water, providing them with greater ownership and better access to water for cultural and economic purposes.
The draft objectives and actions were developed over five years through a series of targeted consultations, workshops, and interviews that involved Aboriginal community members, Traditional Owners and Custodians and NSW Government departments.
The NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) is now seeking feedback at a range of engagement workshops, to ensure the actions made during the early development phase have been properly reflected.
NSW DCCEEW executive director of regional water strategies Kaia Hodge said Aboriginal people have deep cultural and social connections to water.
"These connections play a key role in their caring for Country, which is why we are committed to acknowledging Aboriginal rights and interests in water, through a genuine partnership," she said.
Since 2018, NSW DCCEEW has held 150 workshops, 300 interviews, 50 meetings and informal discussions with Aboriginal communities, traditional owners and representative organisations to capture a wide range of views.
"Through this, we've been able to draw on unique insights and water knowledge to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people and to help create job opportunities across the state," Ms Hodge said.
Workshops will be held at Murrook Culture Centre on August 1, between 10am and 2pm.
Feedback can also be given through a written submission or by completing an online survey.
To learn more about the strategy, find out where the workshops are being held and to register, visit: https://water.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-water-strategy.
