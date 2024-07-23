'Road at its worst:' Bobs Farm residents call on council to fix Marsh Road

For many Bobs Farm residents local thoroughfare Marsh Road is in the worst condition they have ever seen it in.
Noel Anderson has lived on Marsh Road for 48 years and said the current state of the road is appalling.
"My dad is 90 next month and he's lived on Marsh Road most of his life," Mr Anderson said. "He said he's probably seen it better when it was gravel."
To improve road users safety while Port Stephens Council plan repairs, council has temporarily reduced the speed limit from 80 kilometres to 40 kilometres along Marsh Road.
"We're doing 80 one day and 40 the next," Mr Anderson said.
Council's asset section manager John Maretich said direct implementation of the temporary speed zone signage was considered the best form of communication with the community given the relatively low traffic volume.
"Recent driver measurements and observations show lower volumes of road users (a decrease of about 40%) on Marsh Road and drivers are adjusting speed to suit the prevailing road conditions," he said.
The speed has since been increased to 60 kilometres and Mr Anderson said at the current condition of the road, 60 kilometres is a good speed for it.
Mr Maretich said the road defects and road conditions on Marsh Road continue to be closely monitored.
"Marsh Road, along with many other roads in Port Stephens has been negatively impacted by severe weather conditions over the past few years," he said.
With more than 70 properties on Marsh Road, residents and business owners are calling on Port Stephens Council to fix the road.
Taking matters into their own hands, community members have formed a six-person committee for the Bobs Farm Progress Association.
The committee has since held two public meetings at Mr Anderson's shed.
Mr Anderson who is the chairman of the committee said there were a lot of people on the Bobs Farm community Facebook page complaining about the state of Marsh Road.
"So I said let's do something about it and have a meeting," he said.
Another important issue raised in the residents' public meetings has been road-side drainage which Mr Anderson said Marsh Road will never be fixed until Port Stephens Council resolves the drainage issues.
"There is water on both sides, the road is basically floating," he said.
Due to deeper pavement issues, Mr Maretich said that a more extensive repair is needed on Marsh Road.
"We're currently undertaking investigations and scoping to complete these works," he said.
Marsh Road is included in Port Stephens Council's 2026/27 capital works program for pavement rehabilitation of the western section of the road which will only cover approximately 400 metres.
The current state of Marsh Road, which is 8.4 kilometres in length, is filled with large potholes, overgrown trees shading the road, uneven surfaces and no kerb and gutter.
Mr Anderson said the road is used by residents, tourists and school buses from nearby Bobs Farm Public School.
"We actually had residents circling the potholes to warn road users because of how bad they were," Mr Anderson said.
"Marsh Road is a very poorly kept country road."
The Bobs Farm Progress Association will next have a public meeting in September.
Mr Anderson said the committee has plans to meet on a fortnightly basis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.