A book series 18 years in the making: Carmen Allen fulfils writing dream

For Karuah resident Carmen Allen, the vision for her children's book first came to her in a dream 18 years ago.
Mrs Allen has since written and published four children's chapter books, as part of the Molly Greenwood Adventure series and two prequels.
Although she has been a lover of mystery novels since she was a little girl, Mrs Allen said she never believed she could be an author.
Likewise for her husband Steve, who didn't know he could draw, he is now the illustrator for Mrs Allen's chapter books.
"It's quite amazing to know that I didn't think that I could write and my husband didn't think he could draw and now I'm writing and he's illustrating," she said.
Her journey to becoming an author hasn't been an easiest one and Mrs Allen said her vision for the books came to her a long time ago when she was working at Tanilba Bay Public School in the office and in the library.
"I woke up one morning and I had this dream and I had this vision of a little girl skipping down a hill away from a palace with a golden pouch full of magical tokens and that's as much as I got," she said.
Ms Allen said she then thought that she should write her dream down and so that's what she did.
"I typed it all up and ran it past the librarian and the deputy principal at the time and I got them to read it to the children and the feedback was well received," she said.
She then sent it to six publishes across the globe but heard nothing back.
"I told myself you're no author, but I saved the story onto a floppy disk and kept it in a drawer," Ms Allen said.
She saved that floppy disk for 18 years before Mrs Allen met an Australian editor who taught her all about editing in 2018.
"That was 18 years after I had first written the draft copy and I had to basically re-do about a third of the story," she said.
Mrs Allen finished her first book Molly's Big Decision in 2019 and went on to self publish it and she will soon release her fifth book Molly's New Treasure in 2025.
The third instalment of the series, Molly's Spy Mission was honoured as a finalist in the Wishing Shelf Book Awards earlier this year.
The Karuah resident's love for reading was encouraged by her mother, who broke their family's television on purpose to get the children off the TV.
"I didn't find that out until years later and I am just so pleased because she really set me up for a love of reading," Mrs Allen said.
Mrs Allen is now sharing her love for reading with local children through workshops at Tomaree and Raymond Terrace libraries and school author visits.
For more information, visit: https://www.carmenlallen.com/about.
