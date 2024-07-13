$4.2m reconstruction of the Avenue of the Allies in Tanilba Bay complete

The federal and state governments continue to partner with Port Stephens Council to deliver targeted road improvements, with the $4.2 million reconstruction of the Avenue of the Allies in Tanilba Bay officially complete.
Made possible with $1.2 million from the federal government, $1.5 million from the state gvernment, and $1.4 million from Port Stephens Council - the project supported a full reconstruction and widening of the area between Poilus Parade and King Albert Avenue.
The heritage-listed location's deteriorating road surface has been overhauled, with improved intersection layouts, and upgraded drainage and kerbs boosting its overall safety - and reducing its long-term maintenance.
More than $1 million from the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program and $500,000 from the NSW Regional Roads Fund (RRF) was provided to Port Stephens Council to deliver the project, with the council benefiting from another $9.5 million in support from the RRF.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said it was wonderful to see all levels of government collaborating to fund this project.
She said the road upgrade will make a real difference to the local people who rely on this local road every day.
"Avenue of the Allies is an important school bus route and is the sub-arterial connecting road from the town of Tanilba Bay to the waterfront of Port Stephens," she said.
"Good local roads like this one are essential to the fabric of a community, helping improve access to local schools, medical services, shops and recreational areas."
Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said local roads across Paterson were ageing and under growing demand,
Ms Swanson said the federal government is delivering significant funding increases, to ensure they continue to deliver priority road improvements in partnership with all levels of government.
"The community came together to advocate for upgrades to the Avenue of the Allies, which is why I've worked closely with Port Stephens Council to ensure that federal support could get this project off the ground," she said.
"Improving the safety and accessibility of the Avenue of the Allies is just one of the many projects we're delivering in Paterson right now, with the $6.8 million in Roads to Recovery funding over the next five years, including a $2.9 million boost thanks to the Albanese Government, to support a pipeline of future road improvements."
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said locals have been crying out for years for the Avenue of the Allies to be fixed.
"Thanks to all levels of government working together, it's finally been done. I'm delighted to see that the NSW Government's $10 million investment in local roads is transforming our towns.
"The beautiful town of Tanilba looks even more impressive now, with the upgraded Avenue of the Allies providing the perfect entrance for locals and visitors alike."
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the vital upgrade enhances safety for drivers and pedestrians alike, ensuring everyone can enjoy this historic area.
"The Avenue of the Allies holds a special place in Tanilba Bay's heart, featuring the iconic stone arched gateways commemorating the first settler's arrival in 1831.
"The road's condition had significantly declined in recent years, prompting calls for action from the community.
"We've addressed these concerns by building upon previous works, which included upgrading the south entrance with a roundabout and constructing a shared pathway along the entire avenue in 2021 - this latest project has truly transformed Avenue of the Allies.
"Pavement widening, improved drainage, kerb installation, clear line marking, and safer intersections have created a road that we can all be proud of.
"The Port Stephens region is experiencing rapid growth, and we're committed to ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace, from residential areas to key tourist routes.
"Funding initiatives like those that have support this project allow us to achieve that goal."
