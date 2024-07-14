Changed traffic conditions around Hexham this week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions around Hexham next week as work continues on the Hexham straight widening project.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, finishing at 5am on Friday, July 19, weather permitting.
A contraflow arrangement will be in place on the inbound lane toward Newcastle and a reduced speed of 40km/h from the Newcastle Inner City Bypass to Ironbark Creek Bridge from Sunday, July 14, to Thursday, July 18.
The right-hand turn lanes into the Newcastle Inner City Bypass will be temporarily closed, with a detour via Wallsend Road.
A temporary speed of 60km/h will remain in place through the length of the project work zone during ongoing day work, and shorter sections of the project work zone reduced to 40km/h during night works.
Operators of oversize or overmass vehicles with a ground contact wider than 3.2 metres or with overall width wider than 4.5 metres are advised to contact the project team at least one day ahead of movement on 1800 515 141. Significant delays could occur if failure to contact.
Vehicles travelling under a permit must not travel off the approved route listed in the permit unless an updated permit is obtained from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers, use alternative routes where possible or allow up to 15 minutes extra travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
