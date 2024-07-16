Working bee a success: Community beautifies Raymond Terrace CBD

There was no shortage of hands at a community working bee in Raymond Terrace's town centre, creating plenty of vibrancy, wellbeing and town centre pride.
More than 70 community members, local youth and Port Stephens Council staff were in attendance on July 5 to sweep, garden, clean and beautify their town centre.
The community working bee was the first stage of the Raymond Terrace CBD Improvement Project, which also includes beautifying existing garden beds, tree planting, installation of entry signage, a heritage walking tour and a stage for weddings and events.
West Ward councillor Giacomo Arnott said it was a fantastic outcome for the community working bee.
"We had a whole range of community members from school students, councillors, council staff and residents helping with cleaning up the streets, planting trees and weeding," he said.
Cr Arnott said it was a really nice thing to see so many people getting involved with the initiative.
"The reason we had so many people come out to help is because people care about Raymond Terrace and they want to see it looking as good as it can," he said.
In coming months, the next stage of the initiative will include building a stage in King's Street at the marriage trees.
"We're hoping this will try and encourage people to actually get married at the marriage trees and bring some economic activity to the town," Cr Arnott said.
The Raymond Terrace Men's Shed is helping with the stage and Cr Arnott said the newly constructed stage will provide a space for people to go and things to happen.
"I'm really glad that we're going to be able to pretty quickly be able to deliver on it," he said.
Following a series of ideas sessions the community voted on their favourite projects and Cr Arnott said a heritage walk was something that the community really wanted to see.
"We're trying our hardest to ensure that Raymond Terrace CBD is an area that people want to go to," he said.
"As councillors, we know that Raymond Terrace is fantastic and we want people to enjoy living here and we want to attract more visitors to the town."
