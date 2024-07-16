Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Working bee a success: Community beautifies Raymond Terrace CBD

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 16 2024 - 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local youth were among the many people who got their hands dirty for the community working bee. Picture supplied
Local youth were among the many people who got their hands dirty for the community working bee. Picture supplied

There was no shortage of hands at a community working bee in Raymond Terrace's town centre, creating plenty of vibrancy, wellbeing and town centre pride.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.