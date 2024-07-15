Pet of the week: Meet a kind-hearted older kitty called Jaden

Meet Jaden, a kind-hearted older kitty looking to find his forever home.
After more than 330 days in care, senior cat Jaden continues to dream of meeting his loving future family.
While Jaden may seem like a timid, black and white wallflower at first, a little patience will reveal his loving and gentle nature.
The keys to his heart are his treats and snacks, and the quiet little moments he finds to nap.
Indeed, he can often be found snoozing in the coziest bed around.
At 7-years-old, Jaden is the ideal animal companion for anyone who appreciates the quieter side of life.
He would thrive in a calm, less-busy household with humans who can make him feel at ease.
Though the hustle and bustle of a busy home might be too overwhelming for this old soul, he is sure to fall in love with a safe and peaceful home.
Jaden really shines with excitement during mealtimes, bonding with anyone with treats to offer.
Having treat stations or enrichment will make Jaden very happy, ensuring he feels loved, engaged, and appreciated when you decide to take him home.
If you're ready for a calm, loving, and gentle companion, Jaden is eagerly waiting to meet you, currently residing in the care of RSPCA NSW.
Come visit Jaden at the Hunter Shelter and start your journey of companionship with a feline friend today.
You can visit Jaden at the shelter from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30 pm), as the Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
If you're interested in taking Jaden home, contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555, they can help introduce you to Jaden, the gentle kitty with a heart of gold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.