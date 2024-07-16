All hail the whale: Annual human whale event is back this weekend

When it comes to Port Stephens, whales are the cornerstone of the area's tourism and the heartbeat of its economy.
To pay homage to these marine mammals, the annual human whale event will be held this weekend.
The event was first staged with just a few hundred people in 2011 and continues to showcase the 'Humpback Highway,' where more than 40,000 whales will pass by on the 'great whale migration.'
Last year's event saw 1295 people and two dogs form the outline of a whale along the shore of Fingal Bay.
Residents and tourists are encouraged to head to Fingal Bay on Sunday, July 21 to be part of forming an outline of a 100 metre humpback.
Coinciding with the event is Port Stephens first Winter Whale Festival, which kicked off on July 10 and runs to July 21.
Winter Whale Festival organiser Chontelle Stevens said the focus was on creating free activities for families to enjoy in Nelson Bay.
"It is also an opportunity to support our local businesses and to remind local residents of all the amazing businesses here in the bay," she said.
From a car show to tasting trails, there has been something for everyone at this year's Winter Whale Festival.
"This weekend, there will be cooking demonstrations, a fashion show and plenty of kids activities," Ms Stevens said.
A local parent and Business Port Stephens committee member, Ms Stevens said the committee has hopes of making the festival an annual event.
"A long term goal of mine would be to have ice skating at the marina, I would love to see that."
Ms Stevens said without the support of businesses and council, they wouldn't have been able to get the Winter Whale Festival up and running.
The Port Stephens human whale event will start at 10am, with the formation taking place at 11.30am on July 21.
To register for the free event, visit the Eventbrite website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.