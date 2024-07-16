Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News
What's on

All hail the whale: Annual human whale event is back this weekend

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 16 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens annual human whale event is back this Sunday, July 21 at Fingal Bay and everyone is invited. Picture supplied
Port Stephens annual human whale event is back this Sunday, July 21 at Fingal Bay and everyone is invited. Picture supplied

When it comes to Port Stephens, whales are the cornerstone of the area's tourism and the heartbeat of its economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.