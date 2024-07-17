Luxurious waterfront reserve living: Stunning duplex with panoramic views

This waterfront reserve duplex embodies the pinnacle of modern living by the water's edge.
1/115 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled along the tranquil waterfront, this exquisite duplex offers a perfect blend of luxury and location.
Boasting three generously sized bedrooms and two meticulously designed bathrooms, every detail of this residence has been thoughtfully renovated to enhance comfort and style.
Step inside to discover a spacious living area adorned with contemporary finishes and flooded with natural light from expansive windows that frame breathtaking water views.
The gourmet kitchen, complete with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek cabinetry, invites culinary creativity while maintaining an effortless flow into the dining area.
Outside, a private double lock-up garage ensures convenience and security, complementing the ease of living in this premium waterfront setting.
Relax as you take in the stunning views across Port Stephens extending out to the ocean and horizon beyond from the comfort of your lounge room or back yard.
This duplex is a short stroll away from the Wanda Beach shopping village and local cafes, whilst also being within close proximity to Horizons golf course, Soldiers Point Marina, Bannisters Port Stephens and Nelson Bay CBD.
The waterways out the front of the property offer calm swimming conditions which are perfect for children and all ages and even better for stand-up paddle boarding or fishing.
"This property is sure appeal to a broad range of buyers with its unrivalled location and quality features," listing agent Rebecca Dean from First National Port Stephens said.
"Whether enjoying leisurely strolls along the reserve or hosting gatherings in the landscaped garden, every aspect of this property is tailored to elevate your lifestyle.
"It would suit retirees, people looking for a coastal holiday home, or families.
"With its prime location offering proximity to local amenities and serene water vistas, this waterfront reserve duplex embodies the pinnacle of modern living by the water's edge."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.