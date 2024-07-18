Your local guide: Here's what's on around Port Stephens this week

WINTER WHALE FESTIVAL
APEX PARK
Enjoy a family fun night out at Apex Park on Friday, July 19. There will be music from PSFM, food and illuminated puppets, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
BOOK LAUNCH
RAYMOND TERRACE LIBRARY
The Raymond Terrace and District Historical Society will host their James King book launch on Saturday, July 20. The event will be held in the courtyard room at the Raymond Terrace Library between 10.00am and 12.00pm. Morning tea will also be available on the day.
NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are back this Sunday, July 21 at Neil Carroll Park from 9am to 3pm. The markets are on the first, third and fifth Sunday of every month.
WALKING GROUP
SHOAL BAY FORESHORE
The Shoal Bay Strollers is a heart foundation walking group and next month they are celebrating nine years of walking in the Bay. The group is free and anyone is welcome to join the group for exercise and fun. The group meets every Tuesday and Friday at 7.30am at the foreshore at Shoal Bay.
PARK RUN
RAYMOND TERRACE & FINGAL BAY
Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
