Port Stephens adopts a more than $150m budget for 2024/2025 financial year

The Port Stephens Council has approved a more than $150 million budget for 2024/2025 at the council meeting on June 11 2024.
Following a period of significant community consultation, the budget was informed by community engagement efforts and was placed on public exhibition in May this year.
Details of the operating budget which will exceed $150 million for the 2024-2025 financial year were contained in council papers.
General manager Tim Crosdale said the budget reflects the priorities of the council into the 2024/2025 financial year.
"Our 2024/2025 budget holds our biggest program of roads and drainage for council exceeding $38 million," he said.
"This has been made possible by funding from the State Government Special Purpose Roads grant announced last year and our enhanced services program, funded by the Special Rate Variation."
The budget also includes major road and pathway projects for this year, including the Brandy Hill shared footpath, Mustons Road, Fairlands Road, Clarencetown Road and the Buckets Way.
Council also has plans for infrastructure investment and are due to spend more than $17 million on recreation assets and open space, including upgrades to King Park, Raymond Terrace and Don Waring Oval at Tomaree Sports Complex, Nelson Bay.
"Financial sustainability remains our focus while still delivering on key projects and services for the community," Mr Crosdale said.
Council's key priorities for 2022 to 2026 also includes housing supply and diversity, investment in health services, the environment and the protection of koalas.
Council will also continue to support the Port Stephens community through their annual grants and financial assistance programs.
