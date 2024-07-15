'Big win for locals': Shared path works start at Brandy Hill Drive

Construction has officially started for a new 4.4 kilometre shared path to ensure a safe and convenient route for residents, school children and cyclists in Brandy Hill.
The $4 million project has been funded through a voluntary planning agreement with Hanson Australia, as part of their approved expansion of the Brandy Hill Quarry, by the NSW Independent Planning Commission in July 2020.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the voluntary planning agreement is a really big win for locals of Brandy Hill.
"The locals are the ones who have campaigned to get the best possible outcome for their community," he said.
The new pathway will create better connections residents, but will also improve safety for school children with a 2.1 metre wide pathway and the installation of new bus bays.
"This project is a result of the Brandy Hill community and council working together to obtain the best outcome possible for locals along Brandy Hill Drive," Cr Palmer said.
Hanson Australia listened to locals, recognised the positive impact this pathway would have for the community, and agreed to fund the pathway."
In 2020, the NSW Government approved Hanson's quarry expansion development, with a condition to enter into a voluntary planning agreement with council and provide funding towards a new pathway.
Following extensive feedback from locals, the pathway design was modified and expanded to meet their needs.
The program of works will extend over a projected 35 week period, with new informal asphalt bus bays the first priority.
Over the course of the project, there will be periodic impacts to traffic flow in the area.
"We know that there will be some inconvenience during the construction, so please be patient and allow a little extra time while we deliver this important pedestrian link," Cr Palmer said.
To keep up to date with this project, visit pscouncil.info/brandy-hill-pathway.
