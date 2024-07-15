Northern Hawks beat Kurri Kurri 36-20 to claim first win of season

The Northern Hawks have broken their season duck with a 36-20 win against Kurri Kurri at Kurri on Saturday.
Lock Liam Walsh was the star for the Hawks with one try, two line breaks and a try assist, with great games from Henry Penn and Tyson Hodge who provided the go forward for a second-half romp by the backs.
After several game efforts this season, the Hawks were determined not to let this opportunity slip and fought back from being 14 points down midway through the first half to go into half-time locked at 14-all.
Shortly before half-time Walsh, who is the son of Newcastle RL legend Spider Walsh, made the first of his two line-breaks and provided the pass for the try to level things up. He scored himself in a similar effort in the second half.
Even the most experienced teams can struggle against the Bulldogs when they take a lead at home and the Hawks fought back again after the break when Kurri scored first to lead 20-14.
The Hawks dug deep with Walsh in scintillating form, Floyd Tighe and young Taimana Elers playing well in the halves and Jack Langdon strong at hooker.
Hawks president Andrew Chapman said it was a tremendous effort by the young Hawks to reel Kurri in after they had got off to an excellent start.
"They have got a half-decent forward pack and obviously Terence Seu Seu is the five-eighth and led them very well," Chapman said.
"We got it back to 14-all at the break and then they scored first after the break, but we really ripped in and got the result.
"It was really on the back of our go forward, Henry Penn had another great game and so did Tyson Hodge who was great in the front row."
Chapman said it was great to get the win after such a tough season.
"It has been such a tough season with all the weather not only the last minute cancellation of matches due to the condition of the grounds, but also our training has been terribly disrupted because of all the field closures," he said.
"It was great to get the win and the boys absolutely loved it, we'll see where it takes us next."
The Hawks have a bye this week and then face Lakes United, who have three wins and a draw, at Tomaree Sportsground on Saturday, July 27.
Chapman said the win was significant as the Hawks had struggled to complete games and had been guilty of being too expansive without mounting a forward platform to play from.
"Two things have challenged us. We're ahead at the 60th minute and we don't turn the screws after that. That's been something the team has talked about a lot, which they did this time and they were so proud of that," he said.
"The other is being too expansive before going through the middle. They were great, they got the go forward going first and then played off the back of that."
Chapman said the team's average age was about 23.
"Two of our middles were 18 and 19, young guys from Nelson Bay which shows the pathways is starting to work," he said.
"Our five-eighth Taimana Elers is 18. He scored a set up a couple of good tries. He is an Australian touch representative.
"Floyd Tighe is playing in the halves and that's making a big difference for us.
"Jack Langdon, a Raymond Terrace junior, played the majority of the game at hooker and he is 20 this year.
"A lot of young fellas getting a taste of a win, means most for the club."
Walsh was the Hawks best along with Henry Penn and Tyson Hodge.
Timanu Alexander scored a double and there were singles to Taimana Elers, Ryan Weatherall, Quincy Ross and Danny Vale. Vale kicked three conversions and Lachlan Williams one.
