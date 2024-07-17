Wildlife aid sensory itinerary: Blind and low-vision travellers visit Port

A group of blind and low-vision travellers have explored the best of Port Stephens.
Sensory Tourism Australia, alongside Port Stephens tourism operators created an engaging itinerary, which helped to improve the confidence in local businesses to embrace inclusive tourism.
Sensory Tourism Australia director and co-founder Kellie Hayes said Destination Port Stephens has been instrumental in helping them develop sensory journeys that showcase the region beyond sight.
"We've been working with tourism operators locally to get them understanding how they can pivot their business to welcome blind and low-vision travellers," she said.
"Every business can present in a sensory and tactile way, it's just working out how."
Their first group of blind and low-vision travellers from Sydney visited the region earlier this month and Ms Hayes said the initial trip had a focus on the evolving wildlife experiences in Port Stephens.
"The visit went really well and given it's winter, we wanted to focus on wildlife here in Port Stephens," she said.
In the summer months, Sensory Tourism Australia has plans to revisit Port Stephens and do more water-based activities.
The group's itinerary for their inaugural visit included a guided walk at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, an encounter at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters and a ranger guided walk at Oakvale Wildlife Park.
"If an encounter at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters doesn't scream tactile and sensory, then I don't know what does," Ms Hayes said.
Although, a lot of the travellers were hesitant in getting close and personal with the sharks, Ms Hayes said the reality was they loved that they could get in and out of the water easily and safely.
"All they had to do was sit down and the animals came to them," she said.
"Opportunities like this gives them the confidence to do things that they didn't think they could do."
Destination Port Stephens industry engagement manager Mel Turner said many of the area's tourism industry members want to do more to improve accessibility and be more inclusive but don't know where to begin.
"Others have invested substantially in their businesses and are keen to showcase their venue," she said.
"Wherever a venue or attraction is on its accessible tourism journey, it's great to have organisations like Sensory Tourism Australia available to do business with our members."
Destination Port Stephens has invited Sensory Tourism Australia to run a workshop next month.
