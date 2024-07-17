From fish farm to restaurant: Cookabarra's home-grown barramundi journey

What started out as a fresh fish and vegetable farm 26 years ago has since evolved into a popular restaurant for locals and tourists alike.
Cookabarra Restaurant and Function Centre at Bob's Farm has been serving up home-grown barramundi and vegetables since 2010.
The barramundi farm also offers tours, which allows guests to view production facilities and witness sustainable food farming that combines barramundi fish production and hydroponic vegetables.
Managing director Nick Arena founded Tailor Made Fish Farm backed by investors and he said they were the first licensed barramundi farm.
"I got to talking with some Marine biologists about how sea stocks were in decline and if you wanted fish for the future, you had to grow them," he said.
Mr Arena then went on to establish the barramundi farm at Bob's Farm and he said he originally only came to the area to get it up and running.
"I ended up relocating the family to the area and I've been here ever since," he said.
When it came to establishing the restaurant, Mr Arena said years ago they would get a constant amount of people knocking on the door asking if they could come and take a look through the barramundi farm.
"We started having school groups come through for educational tours and back then, we originally just had a farmhouse with one bathroom and one toilet," he said.
Although there are non seafood options available on the menu such as steak and schnitzels, Mr Arena said most people who come to the restaurant are there to try the barramundi dishes, including a Thai curry barramundi.
"We hardly ever sell a steak," he said.
Although Mr Arena came from a background in building and electrical work, he had been a keen angler from a young age and he would go fishing with his father.
"My father would hire a row boat and we'd row out and you'd be back in with a bucket full of fish in no time," he said.
"In a 30 year time span, I became the father with the 10-year-old, same spot, same bait, same everything."
Mr Arena runs the tours at the barramundi farm and he said fish and fishing tends to turn men into boys.
"It's quite a proud moment when you get to take people around your facilities and they're genuinely interested in what you've been doing," he said.
"I try to have a bit of fun with people on the tours and make it educational but also entertaining."
Cookabarra Restaurant and Function Centre is located at 476C Marsh Road, Bob's Farm.
