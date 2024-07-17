Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our Business

From fish farm to restaurant: Cookabarra's home-grown barramundi journey

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Managing director Nick Arena. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Managing director Nick Arena. Picture by Laura Rumbel

What started out as a fresh fish and vegetable farm 26 years ago has since evolved into a popular restaurant for locals and tourists alike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.