Daniel Cottier's debut play explores mental health and gender diversity

Port Stephens playwright Daniel Cottier's play set in Karuah will soon hit the stage of Sydney's new queer museum QTOPIA.
Cottier who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they/them has written and produced a play called Occasional Combustible Disaster, which explores what happens when mental health and gender diversity grow into a new generation.
"I wrote this play for folks who feel out of place in the spaces that they grew up in," Cottier said.
Cottier who grew up in Medowie and then came back to Karuah to nanny their niece during COVID said the play will be the first Karuah based play to hit the main stage.
It has taken Cottier two and a half years to write the play and they said it's really exciting to showcase rural NSW on the stage but in a way that is embracing difference.
"It's embracing the fact that one of the characters is non-binary and they come back and the town is a bit weirded out at first but they learn to lean in and love them for it," Cottier said.
Cottier has worked backstage for productions such as Hamilton and Moulin Rouge and Occasional Combustible Disaster will be a debut of sorts, with Cottier in the role of writer, producer and casting director.
"Seeing the talent out there who identify as non-binary and to see them audition for something that they identify with was really beautiful," they said.
Occasional Combustible Disaster will hit the stage at QTOPIA in August.
